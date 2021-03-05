Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time

LZ Promotion is all set to bring the might of professional boxing to India with their ‘India Unleashed ’ May 1 fight night in Jalandhar. Professional boxing, which has won hearts all over the world, is yet to see light in India. With a mind-set of improving the lives of Indian boxers, Parm Goraya, has a vision of making it big with the planned fight nights.

‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.

Goraya – a second generation British Indian -- is a registered promoter with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). With strong connects in World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF), Goraya knows what it takes to make a finished boxer, grooming them right from grassroots.

“Definitely there is huge potential for pro boxing in India. It just needs a structured ecosystem and an approach that has the quality to be called fight nights. The 'India Unleashed' fight night is our effort and a step in the right direction to make pro-boxing a hit. I’m sure ‘India Unleashed’ will set a benchmark and contribute to the development of boxers in the country. My plan is to bring in more such fights and initiate a professional Indian circuit which guarantees quality fights,” Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, said during the formal launch press conference on Friday.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh, also popularly known as “The Great Khali”, has extended his support to Goraya and his efforts to streamline the professional boxing scene in India. The first of the fight nights will be held at Khali’s Academy in Jalandhar.

The ‘India Unleashed’ fight night will comprise of 10 fight cards that will include top-20 talents scouted and picked through the country. The star attractions for the night are going to be Pawan Goyat, Chandni Mehra (featherweight) and Suman Kumari (lightweight). Amidst the three, Goyat will be gunning for a title shot.