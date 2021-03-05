Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time
- ‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
LZ Promotion is all set to bring the might of professional boxing to India with their ‘India Unleashed ’ May 1 fight night in Jalandhar. Professional boxing, which has won hearts all over the world, is yet to see light in India. With a mind-set of improving the lives of Indian boxers, Parm Goraya, has a vision of making it big with the planned fight nights.
‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
Goraya – a second generation British Indian -- is a registered promoter with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). With strong connects in World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF), Goraya knows what it takes to make a finished boxer, grooming them right from grassroots.
“Definitely there is huge potential for pro boxing in India. It just needs a structured ecosystem and an approach that has the quality to be called fight nights. The 'India Unleashed' fight night is our effort and a step in the right direction to make pro-boxing a hit. I’m sure ‘India Unleashed’ will set a benchmark and contribute to the development of boxers in the country. My plan is to bring in more such fights and initiate a professional Indian circuit which guarantees quality fights,” Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, said during the formal launch press conference on Friday.
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh, also popularly known as “The Great Khali”, has extended his support to Goraya and his efforts to streamline the professional boxing scene in India. The first of the fight nights will be held at Khali’s Academy in Jalandhar.
The ‘India Unleashed’ fight night will comprise of 10 fight cards that will include top-20 talents scouted and picked through the country. The star attractions for the night are going to be Pawan Goyat, Chandni Mehra (featherweight) and Suman Kumari (lightweight). Amidst the three, Goyat will be gunning for a title shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time
- ‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simranjit, Jasmine in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women's trap team settles for silver in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish in semis; Panghal bows out of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, India's campaign over at WTT Contender Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My sister-in-law was my biggest inspiration: Rahul Chaudhari
- With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the indigenous sport has witnessed a major transition – from one that was closely followed in rural areas to a topic that was discussed over dinner in metro cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom enters semis of Spanish tourney; assured of medal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik enters quarters of Spanish boxing tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox