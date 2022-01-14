Queen's Baton for 2022 CWG arrives in Odisha

The Queen's Baton for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) arrived in Odisha on Friday.

It was received by Odisha Hockey Promotion Council chairman Dilip Tirkey and officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department.

Eminent sportspersons of the state Anuradha Biswal and Shradhanjali Samantray were present to welcome the Queen's Baton.

The baton will be in Bhubaneswar for the night, and on Saturday, it will tour Puri and Konark where dignitaries and senior district officials will receive it.

It will then return to Bhubaneswar for the symbolic relay at the Kalinga Stadium where eminent sportspersons of the state will be present.

"It is a momentous and historic occasion for us. It is a great honour for Odisha to receive the Queen's Baton and be part of its journey prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games 2022," said Tirkey.

It began on October 7 last year at the Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II placed her message onto the baton, signifying the start of the 294-day relay to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The India leg of the baton relay started on January 12 from New Delhi. The baton will leave for Singapore on January 16.

It will return to England ahead of the games, scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

