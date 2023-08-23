News / Sports / Others / R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: India's teen star looks to overcome World No.1
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: India's teen star looks to overcome World No.1

Aug 23, 2023 05:12 PM IST
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Follow live updates of the decisive 2nd game in Baku, Azerbaijaan.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live Updates: R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in Game 1 of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan which makes the second game on Wednesday a potential decider. Game 1 lasted 35 moves before the two players shook hands. Carlsen, the five-time world champion and top-ranked player in the world, revealed that he had been playing with a stomach bug and had trouble eating before Game 1. It means that Praggnanandha could be in for an even more difficult challenge on Thursday if Carlsen is feeling better. The 18-year-old has been enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having already defeated world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to setup a final date against the Norweigan Grandmaster and chess legend. The results at the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live Updates: The first game ended in a draw
Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 23, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Pragg takes a walk after move 14

    Both players have two rooks and two bishops each. Both rooks are unmoved whule both bishops are facing each other on c4, c5 and f4, f5. Cagey stuff. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Both players sacrifice their queens!

    (FIDE)
    (FIDE)

    This is what the board looks like, we are now awaiting Prag's 13th move. This game is hurtling along and it looks like we are set to see a tie-breaker tomorrow. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Carlsen eyeing the tie-breakers?

    10 moves played by Carlsen and Prag is taking his time to decide his response. Hungarian grandmaster Peter Leko reckons on Chess24 that it looks like Carlsen is looking to push this to the rapid tie-breakers tomorrow as he doesn't seem to have fully recovered from his stomach bug.

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: A reminder on the time control

    -90 minutes for 40 moves

    - 30 seconds per move added from move 1

    - 30 minutes added after the 40th move

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:39 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Here we go then!

    So Carlsen is on white today and he starts off with an e4. Incidentally that was also the ceremonial first move. Praggnanandhaa takes his time before his response - e5

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Hello and welcome!

    R Praggnanandhaa is already the first Indian since the legendary Viswanathan Anand to have got into the Candidates tournament, after he had become the first Indian since Vishy to have reached the semi-final of the World Cup. He has already blazed a trail but none of that would matter for him today. He has punched above his weight a number of times and now he is looking to make the ultimate of those - beating Magnus Carlsen a major title. Curiously enough, the illustrious Carlsen has never won a World Cup. In fact, this is is his first World Cup final, which means that his motivation will be sky high. Strap in, this is going to be an interesting one. 

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, World Cup Final Game 2 Live: Decisive 2nd game looms

Updated on Aug 23, 2023 05:07 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

