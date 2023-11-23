Remember the name: Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg is a big shot in a short time

Ludvig Aberg has indeed all the makings of a generational player. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald had spoken of the Swede in glowing terms ahead of the biennial showdown in September-October in Rome. Aberg has not disappointed. He is just 24 years of age and turned pro in June but in such a short time he has established himself as a really bright star in the golfing firmament.

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden poses for a photo with the trophy after winning The RSM Classic.(Getty)

Aberg was one of Donald’s picks for the tournament but for a player as green as him, he gave a great account of himself. In a famous foursome contest on the second day of the event, he and his Norwegian partner Viktor Hovland showed up world number one Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, a winner of five majors. They wrapped up the contest with seven holes to go, the largest winning margin (9&7) in Ryder Cup history.

The day before Aberg and Hovland had meted out a defeat to Max Homa and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman. Although, Koepka got his own back on Aberg in the singles round but by that time the young Swede had played his part in the hosts’ 16.5-11.5 win. That fact that Donald chose him to play in four contests out of a possible five showed the captain had absolute trust in the up-and-coming golfer’s abilities.

Aberg’s success story continues. Last week, he won his maiden PGA Tour tournament at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He shot back-to-back rounds of 61 to clinch the title by four strokes and take home a massive winner’s prize of $1,512,000 besides 500 FedEx Cup Fall Points.

Born in Eslov, a town that has around 20,000 inhabitants and boasts a toy museum along with a few castles and churches, Aberg showed interest in football and golf at a young age. He loved playing as a central midfielder because it, by his own admission, allowed him to be in control of things. At one point, he aspired to play for Liverpool in the Premier League. However, at the age of 13 he shifted his focus to golf and has not looked back.

Since turning professional in June that saw him become the first player to join the American tour directly from the PGA Tour University, Aberg has featured in 14 professional events, including 11 on the PGA Tour, and in a great testament to his talent, he has made the cut 13 times. During this period, he has also won the prestigious Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour in August-September.

It’s evident Aberg is on an upward curve. Sunday’s win has secured him a place in what will be his first major, the 2024 Masters to be held in April at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. His victory at the Sea Island has also pushed him up the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in a big way. Last week his ranking was 53rd but following his victory he has moved up to 32. At the end of 2022, his rank was 3064th. So, it should not come as a surprise that Aberg is having trouble believing his exploits.

"It validates my skillset and my capabilities. If you told me I'd achieve this a couple of months ago, I would not have believed you. To be in this position, I need to pinch myself in the arm," the golfer, who stands 6 feet and 3 inches, said following the win.

Aberg has a pretty much similar start to that of LPGA star Rose Zhang. The 20-year-old female golfer turned pro in late May and the very next week she claimed the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

Aberg is not a one-dimensional player. He doesn’t want any aspect of his game to be compromised. The fact he is focusing on being a well-rounded player suggests he is just not here to entertain but also to win trophies. The golf community is indeed buzzing with the arrival of players like Aberg. With Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson -- two most prominent names in the sport in the last couple of decades -- on the way out, Aberg is exactly what the sport needs.

