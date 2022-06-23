Ronaldo Singh wins sprint silver in Asian Track Cycling Championship

India’s Ronaldo Singh capped his first season in the seniors with an excellent showing, winning a historic silver in the men’s sprint after claiming two bronze medals as the Asian Track Cycling Championship concluded here on Wednesday.

Ronaldo’s hopes of an unlikely gold were dashed by Japan’s Kento Yamasaki who beat him in the first two races to settle the best-of-three finals at the velodrome in the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex. Kazakhstan’s Andrey Chugay took bronze in the event.

The young Indian rider, who was part of the side that won gold in the junior world championships three years ago, had won bronze in the 1 km time trial and team sprint events.

Ronaldo fought back to win the semi-final of the sprint event. He lost to Andrey Chugay in the first race, but won the next two to enter the final.

“Gold was in my mind but I’m happy with the first-ever silver. This is the best performance of my career. In every tournament I improved my technique. This is the most important,” said the delighted cyclist from Manipur.

India’s junior Birjit Yumnam won bronze in the 15km points race. He secured 23 points, pipped by one point to the silver by Korea’s Lee Sung-yeon. Uzbekistan’s Farrukh Bobosherov won gold.

India’s Chayanika Gogoi won bronze in the women’s 10km scratch race, beating Kazakhstan’s Rinata Sultanova in the third-place race.

Japan topped the medal tally with 18 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze. Korea finished second with 12 gold, 14 silver and 3 bronze with Kazakhstan third. India won 23 medals—2 gold, 6 silver and 15 bronze.

