Rugby-Ramos at flyhalf, seven forwards on bench for France v Italy

Reuters |
Feb 21, 2025 09:17 PM IST

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/ (PIX):Rugby-Ramos at flyhalf, seven forwards on bench for France v Italy

By Vincent Daheron

PARIS, - France coach Fabien Galthie restored Thomas Ramos at flyhalf and named seven forwards on the bench for the Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on Sunday after Matthieu Jalibert was ruled out with illness and with Romain Ntamack still suspended.

Damian Penaud, who needs one try to equal Serge Blanco's national record of 38 but had a torrid handling day against England in the 26-25 defeat at Twickenham two weeks ago, will have to wait for his chance after being left out of the matchday 23. Theo Attissogbe starts instead on the right wing.

Leo Barre returns at fullback after missing the opening Six Nations victory over Wales and loss to England, while lock Thibaud Flament also makes his first start of this year's competition after recovering from a calf injury.

Galthie's Springbok-style 7-1 forwards/backs split on the bench leaves only scrumhalf Maxime Lucu covering the back line.

"It's tactical and linked to a very special opponent," Galthie said of the tactic. "We decided to try a strategy to be ready in the key sectors in which Italy are extremely good."

Among the replacements is flanker Anthony Jelonch, who has not played an international since the 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa after tearing an ACL in his knee.

France and Italy drew 13-13 in Lille last year after the visitors' Paolo Garbisi hit a post with a last-minute penalty. France had won the previous 14 meetings in a row, their only two Six Nations defeats by Italy coming in 2011 and 2013 in Rome.

France team:

15-Leo Barre, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Antoine Dupont , 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Oscar Jegou, 22-Anthony Jelonch, 23-Maxime Lucu

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
