Ruthless Dabang Delhi thrash Telugu Titans 46-26

Dabang Delhi ran roughshod over Telugu Titans to go momentarily top of the table on Saturday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Naveen Kumar scored 12 points while Manjeet scored nine to lead Delhi to a 46-26 win over the Titans, thus continuing their unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Delhi raced into a 7-point lead before the Titans could even open their account. With barely six minutes gone, Delhi had already inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match, taking a 11-2 lead.

The Titans regrouped, but Delhi, and in particular Naveen's ability to keep collecting bonus points and Manjeet's razor-sharp raid, meant their lead was never truly challenged. It wasn't just the Dabang raiders though, and the statistics laid bare the brilliance of their all-round performance. Dabang had eight tackle points in the first half, compared to the Titans' one. And they went into the break holding a deserved lead at 24-10.

Telugu Titans' substitute Mohsen Maghsoudlou offered them a ray of hope as the second half began. On a do or die raid, the Iranian managed to get the Titans a crucial point to chip away at the lead.

Immediately though, Delhi snatched back the initiative. Manjeet, on his very next foray initiated a super raid, touching out Nitin, Mohit and Mohsen. The lone man standing, Vinay, was caught out as the team from the capital city inflicted their second all out to take a massive lead at 30-12.

Despite the huge lead, Delhi did not slow down, and at the other end the Titans' errors kept coming. By the end, it was just a matter of not how or when but by how much Delhi would win. The answer was 20 points, the second time they inflicted this margin on an opponent this season.

