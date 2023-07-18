Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi TTC's first win in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Star Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran notched-up thrilling victory as Dabang Delhi TTC defeated Bengaluru Smashers 10-5 in the ongoing IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Sathiyan began the tie for Dabang Delhi TTC on a winning note as he defeated Bengaluru Smashers' Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 to gain two valuable team points and set up the path for his franchise's first victory in Season 4, powered by DafaNews.

The Indian paddler went into attacking mode from the first serve and used his ferocious forehands to good effect to take the opening game by 11-6. Kirill made a strong comeback in the second game as he won it by 11-4 with his precise returns and quick forehands which put Sathiyan in trouble in the following game as well.

However, the Asian Games bronze medallist came from behind to earn a fantastic 11-9 victory over his opponent.

Ayhika Mukherjee also looked confident against World No. 42 Natalia Bajor in the second match (Women's Singles) of the tie and registered a 2-1 win to extend the lead of Dabang Delhi TTC to 4-2.

The World No. 135 was magnificently accurate with her backhands against Natalia and took the first game by 11-7 before using the same strategy in the second game. Ayhika also brought her swift moments into the play and won the second game by 11-6. However, she lost the third game by 7-11 as Natalia kept Bengaluru Smashers in the tie.

In the third match (Mixed Doubles) of the tie Manika Batra, alongside Kirill Gerassimenko beat Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova 2-1 to bring the Smashers back into the contest by 5-4 team points.

The pair of Manika and Krill played with supreme coordination and took the first game 11-4. They were at their imperious best in the second game as well they won it 11-6 before losing the third by 6-11.

Jon Persson, then, secured the victory for the Delhi franchise as he defeated Sanil Shetty 3-0 without losing much sweat. The Swedish paddler dominated Sanil from the get-go and took the first game 11-4 before winning the second by 11-7. He got the third game 11-8 as Dabang Delhi TTC took an unassailable 8-4 lead in the tie.

In the last match of the tie (Women's Singles), Sreeja Akula defeated Manika 2-1 to complete a stunning victory for the Delhi franchise.

Manika took the first game 11-9 before Sreeja made a comeback in the following game and won it through gold point. The last game went in the favour of the reigning national champion by 11-8.

