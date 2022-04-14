Satnam Singh, India's first player to be drafted by NBA, makes AEW debut; destroys ex-WWE star Samoa Joe - WATCH

Days after Veer Mahaan made his WWE debut on Monday Night Raw, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has launched another Indian in their main roster. Satnam Singh Bhamara, who became the first Indian to be drafted into an NBA team before being banned for doping, made his debut during the latest episode of Dynamite.

The 7'3" Indian wrestler took Samoa Joe by surprise following his win Ring Of Honor Television Championship victory over Minoru Suzuki in the main event. Satnam was joined by Jay Lethal and former TNA star Sonjay Dutt.

Making his first AEW appearance after signing the contract with the promotion in September last year, Satnam appeared after the lights went out as Joe was mocked with a gift by Lethal and Dutt.

Satnam then hit Joe with a clothesline before Lethal and Dutt got themselves involved. The action them moved outside of the ring as Satnam threw Joe into the steel stairs before Lethal took down his ex-mentor with a Lethal Injection.

The introduction of Satnam in the main roster, however, was welcomed with mild reaction from the crowd and we'll have to wait and see how AEW projects the Indian.

