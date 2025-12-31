Senegal and Congo get big wins at Africa Cup while Tanzania and Tunisia squeeze into knockout stage Senegal and Congo get big wins at Africa Cup while Tanzania and Tunisia squeeze into knockout stage RABAT, Morocco — Senegal and Congo served notice of their intent with convincing wins at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, when Tanzania and Tunisia grabbed the last places in the knockout stage.

Senegal, the 2021 champion, survived Kalidou Koulibaly’s sending off on his 100th appearance for the team by routing Benin 3-0 in Group D in Tangier. Congo finished second in the group on goal difference with a 3-0 win over already eliminated Botswana in Rabat.

Senegal, Congo and Benin were already assured of their places in the last 16.

But Tanzania and Tunisia were not. They progressed from Group C by playing out a 1-1 draw that eliminated Angola.

Feisal Salum’s goal for Tanzania, which canceled out Ismaël Gharbi’s penalty, sent the Taifa Stars to the last 16 as one of the six groups’ best third-place finishers.

Angola, which finished third in Group B, had been hoping for a favor from Tunisia to beat Tanzania and another from Nigeria, which complied by defeating Uganda 3-1.

But Tanzania’s goal proved the difference. Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of -1. Salum’s goal meant the Taifa Stars had scored more in the group stage , meaning they go through to the next round.

“I hope this will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players on the potential of Tanzanian football,” Taifa Stars coach Miguel Gamondi said.

Tunisia advances as Group C runner-up, but it wasn’t enough to appease its fans, who whistled the team after supporting it in the rain in Rabat.

“We may not have played the best way possible, but we are very happy to have qualified,” Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi said.

The game started with intensity and desperation usually only seen in the final minutes with the Carthage Eagles besieging the Tanzanian goal.

Gharbi rattled the left post and tried an audacious shot from near the halfway line, while tackles went flying from both sides.

Tunisia got a break when Ibrahim Hamad was penalized after a VAR check for dragging back Hazem Mastouri. Gharbi converted the penalty in the 43rd.

Salum's reply came after the break with a low shot that skidded along the wet grass inside the left post.

With his team already assured of top spot, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle opted to rest many of his regulars including Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel. Victor Osimhen played from the start.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru crossed for Paul Onuachu to score with a simple finish in the 28th, and Uganda’s slim hopes were effectively ended early in the second half. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was unable to resume after the break, and his replacement Salim Magoola was sent off in the 50th for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Magoola couldn’t resist stopping a shot from Osimhen.

Uganda’s third-choice goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi soon conceded when Raphael Onyedika shot the ball between his legs for 2-0 in the 62nd, five minutes before Onyedika got another goal.

Rogers Mato restored some Ugandan pride in the 75th with a fine chip over Francis Uzoho in the Nigeria goal.

