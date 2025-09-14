STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tristan Shannon returned a kick for a 99-yard touchdown and defensive backs Lamont Narcisse and Nate Robinson Jr. each had two interceptions to lead Marist to a 21-10 win over Wagner on Saturday afternoon. Shannon's kick return TD, Narcisse, Robinson's pair of INTs lead Marist to 21-10 win over Wagner

After a 41-yard field goal at the 5:25 mark in the second quarter from Wagner kicker Nicholas Romero, Shannon took the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Neither team tallied points again until Marist scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Marist starting quarterback Sonny Manino was injured on a run with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter. He was sacked four times.

His backup, Will O’Dell, threw a decisive touchdown pass to Carter James on a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 4:40 remaining.

Robinson actually had three interceptions of Wagner quarterback Jack Stevens — two in the first quarter and one in the second — but his second was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Stevens threw a fourth interception to Chase Hatton. He was sacked five times.

Lamont got his first interception early in the second quarter, then picked off wide receiver Derek Burrell, on Burrell’s lone pass attempt of the day.

Marist moves to 2-1 before opening its Pioneer League schedule on September 27 against Butler. The Red Foxes have had 10 consecutive losing seasons.

Wagner moves to 0-3.

