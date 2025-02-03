'Should buy something for Arjun Erigaisi': Praggnanandhaa's cheeky remark after beating Gukesh to win Tata Chess title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa,on Sunday, scripted a come-from-behind win to beat newly-crowned world champion Gukesh D 2-1 in the tiebreaker and claim the Tata Steel Masters title in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands. Following the win, the youngster cheekily thanked compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, who earlier in the final round handed Gukesh a shocking loss. R Praggnanandhaa defeated D Gukesh in the tiebreaker to win the Tata Steel Masters title. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Praggnanandhaa labelled the title win as the “highlight of his young career”. He said: "When I came here, I wanted to win the event. But the field was very strong. I didn’t really think about it much until yesterday. Can’t really express… I’m really happy."

The 19-year-old also compared the tense Sunday finale in Netherlands to that of the sudden death battle he faced against Erigaisi a few years back. “That game was also insane, we went to sudden death like here today. And then I managed to win. But today is more special, because I won the tournament. Definitely most stressful day, I guess… Today’s classical game was (so extended) due to pressure. But I was also quite tired,” Praggnanandhaa admitted.

Both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh incurred quite a drama on Sunday. While Gukesh lost to Erigaisi, the eventual champion suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Germany's Vincent Keymer, but despite the losses they still managed 5.5 points each to remain joint leaders.

Gukesh won the opening tie-break, but in the must-win second game, Praggnanandhaa, employed the Trompowsky opening, bounced back to push a sudden death, which had a time control of two minutes and thirty seconds for white against three for black but that did not deter the latter from trying to defend an inferior endgame.

After the big win, Praggnanandhaa dropped a cheeky comment saying that he will have to buy something for his good friend Erigaisi for that defeat to Gukesh. “Should probably by something for Arjun, yeah?” he smiled. “I didn’t really expect (Arjun to beat Gukesh). Because at some point felt that Gukesh was actually better. When I saw the result (of Gukesh vs Arjun), I had already misplayed and I was in such a difficult position that I could not really do much than sit and defend. I didn’t think practically I had any chance in my own position.”