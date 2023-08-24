'Showcased exceptional skills': PM Modi hails R Praggnanandhaa after runner-up finish in chess World Cup

India Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Thursday finished runner-up in the 2023 Chess World Cup after losing in the final to Norwegian World No.1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. The final had been pushed to tie-breakers after the two classical games ended in draws on Tuesday and Wednesday. Carlsen won the first game on Thursday after which Praggnanandhaa chose to shake hands on a draw in the second, resulting in the Norwegian adding to the World Cup to his overflowing trophy cabinet. Praggnanandhaa had defeated the second and third ranked players in the world on the way to the final(PTI)

Praggnanandhaa's run to the final has turned heads around the world. The Indian GM, who turned 18 only this month, beat world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and No.3 Fabio Caruana on the way to the final. Among those who congratulated him on Thursday was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals. This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments,” said the Prime Minister on his X account.

For the five-time World Championship winner and Norwegian superstar Carlsen, who has been at the top of the sport for over a decade now, this was his first-ever World Cup title. The second 25 10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as Carlsen played it safe after he had won the first one in Rapid, displaying his superior end-game skills.

After a keenly contested first game, the second game was a rather tame affair with Praggnanandhaa falling behind quickly and agreeing to a draw, which meant that Blitz was not required. The two classical games on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws, stretching the final into a tie-break.

Carlsen, who had been under the weather due to food poisoning and did not look at his best in the first classical game, showed why he is so tough to get past with his remarkable comeback in the tie-break.

He overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. Carlsen then saw off the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa's enterprising play in the middle to turn the tables on the Indian and seize the advantage. As fortunes swung from one side to other, the Indian surrendered the point after coming under time pressure in the first rapid game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON