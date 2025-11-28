Shruti Vora clinches silver at Asian Continental Championships

Shruti Vora. (Fédération Equestre Internationale/ Facebook) Astride Magnanimous, Vora scored 70.147 to finish behind China’s Sarah Rao (73.794) in the Intermediate I - Dressage Individual event New Delhi: Ace Indian equestrian athlete Shruti Vora clinched an individual silver medal at the ongoing Asian Continental Equestrian Championships in Pattaya on Thursday. The veteran rider, astride Magnanimous, scored 70.147 to finish behind China’s Sarah Rao (73.794) in the Intermediate I — Dressage Individual event. Thailand’s Pakjira Thongpakdi was third with a tally of 69.118.

Vora’s routine reflected balance, rhythm, and smooth transitions, traits that she displayed just two days earlier when she guided India to a team silver in the Dressage Prix St. Georges (PSG) event on the opening day of the competition (November 25). Together with Divyakriti Singh and Gaurav Pundir, the Indian trio had combined for a total of 204.059 to secure the second spot on the continental stage.

Vora scored 70.882 in the team event to finish second overall in the Prix St. Georges standings, placing her once again behind Rao, who topped the field with a strong 71.382 on Geniaal. Vora’s performance reaffirmed her growing stature in Asian dressage circuits and sets her up nicely in what promises to be a crucial 2026 with Asian Games.

Divyakriti Singh, riding Improver, earned 67.118% to place 11th, showing a composed and technically sound ride that added valuable depth to India’s team score.

Gaurav Pundir, on Electro, contributed 66.059%, finishing 13th.

Vora’s medal marks an important milestone for India’s equestrian programme, particularly in dressage — a discipline that has seen steady growth over the last few years.