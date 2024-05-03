 Shubhankar Sharma makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd - Hindustan Times
Shubhankar Sharma makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd

PTI |
May 03, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The 27-year-old had just one birdie on the second day at the Hidden Grace Golf Club to lie Tied-32nd place

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a one-over 73 in the second round to make the cut at the Volvo China Open in Beijing on Friday.

Shubhankar Sharma of India tees off(AFP)
Shubhankar Sharma of India tees off(AFP)

The 27-year-old had just one birdie on the second day at the Hidden Grace Golf Club to lie Tied-32nd place.

Sharma had a bogey free 6-under 66 on the first day. He is now 5-under for 36 holes.

The other Indian golfer in the field, Om Prakash faded away after a decent first round. Prakash, who had a 70 on the first day, carded a 2-over 75 and at even par 144 he missed the cut in T-94th place.

Sharma birdied the ninth hole on the front nine but gave away two shots on the back nine on the 12th and the 14th holes, while Om Prakash had a double, two bogeys and two birdies.

At the top, Sebastian Soderberg, who shot 63 on the first day, blazed through the back nine after starting from the tenth.

He had six birdies on the back nine of the course and in his second nine he had one bogey and two more birdies for a day’s work of 7-under 65. At 16-under, he was three shots ahead of England’s Paul Warring (66-67) at 13-under.

Italian Guido Migliozzi (65-67) was third at 12-under.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Shubhankar Sharma makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd
