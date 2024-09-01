Shuttlers Tavares, Krajewski play out unbelievable match-point as crowd left stunned at Paris Paralympics

In a gripping men's SH6 quarterfinal at the Paralympics, Brazilian para-badminton star Vitor Tavares edged out American Miles Krajewski in a match that will be remembered for its breathtaking conclusion. The game, which was evenly poised throughout, saw both players showcasing their exceptional skills right through the end; Tavares secured the win with a nail-biting 23-21 victory in the third game, cementing his place in the semi-finals. Tavares and Krajewski played out a brilliant rally for match point(X)

The match had all the hallmarks of a classic, with both players winning a game each before entering the decisive third game. The tension was palpable as Tavares, leading 22-21, prepared to serve for the match. Krajewski, determined to stay in the contest, launched a series of aggressive shots in an attempt to overpower his opponent. However, Tavares responded with a stunning defensive display, forcing Krajewski into a series of difficult positions on the court.

In one of the match's most memorable rallies, Tavares delivered a sharp smash down the right side, which Krajewski miraculously defended. The American, refusing to give in, scrambled across the court to counter a drop shot from Tavares, only to be forced to the ground by the relentless pressure.

Despite falling twice during the rally, Krajewski displayed incredible athleticism and resolve, picking himself up quickly and continuing to fend off Tavares' relentless attacks.

The Brazilian's persistence paid off as he continued to send a barrage of smashes Krajewski's way. On three occasions, Krajewski managed to return cross-court smashes, keeping the rally alive against all odds. However, it was a subtle change in tactics from Tavares that ultimately secured his victory. A delicate drop shot, which barely cleared the net, caught Krajewski off guard, leaving him unable to adjust in time. Despite his best efforts to reach the shuttle, Krajewski's return went wide, giving Tavares a well-deserved win.

The final scoreline read 21-12, 10-21, 23-21 in favour of Tavares. His victory sets up an exciting semi-final clash against local favourite Charles Noakes, where Tavares will look to continue his impressive run.