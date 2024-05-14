Shyaam Nikhil – 12 year-wait for a GM title, and a Gukesh nudge

In 2011, when Shyaam Nikhil earned two of his three required Grandmaster norms, the chess world was markedly different – Magnus Carlsen was still two years away from his first world title, AlphaZero had not yet emerged, and current World Championship challenger, D Gukesh, was only five years old. Shyaam himself was 19 then. In May the following year, the chess player from Tamil Nadu crossed the GM title-requisite 2500 Elo. He couldn’t have anticipated what would follow next – a 12-year-wait for his third GM norm. Shyaam Nikhil

Now 31, Shyaam won his third and final norm at the Dubai Police Masters on Sunday to become India’s 85th Grandmaster.

Gukesh may have had something to do with lending the chess player from Nagercoil a dash of inspiration in the home stretch.

Shyaam was playing a tournament in France when the Candidates was taking place in Toronto in April. “After my rounds, I would watch the Candidates at night in my hotel room during the tournament. I was really inspired by how Gukesh performed,” Shyaam told HT from UAE, “A 17-year-old playing his first Candidates who no one imagined would win. It didn’t matter that there were bigger names in the tournament. He just believed in himself, went out there and won.” Shyaam needed at least one win from his final two rounds to wrap up his final norm in his France but ended up drawing both games. One more opportunity scuttled.

Spurred by his fellow Indian’s performance, Shyaam decided to persevere. “Gukesh’s win made me believe that even though the odds may not be in my favour, if I back myself I will get there.”

He did. In the tournament that followed in Dubai.

For a while it did seem like Caissa was just not on his side. Shyaam missed his final norm narrowly quite a few times. Like in 2012 when he drew a game after being two pawns up. A win would have guaranteed him the final norm and a GM title. Camping in Europe for months at a time for a norm was not something he could afford.

In the 2002, Delhi Open, in a winning position in the final round, Shyaam lost on time. Another chance for a norm snuffed out. “It kept happening. Missing norms narrowly or by some technicality. I never imagined it would take 12 years. To be honest, it was largely external pressure that made me conscious of how long it was taking. Every time I played a tournament, my mom would ask me ‘so any norm chances in this one’? I’m so relieved that finally it’s over and I can play freely. My family and friends are going to be so happy.”

The game has changed rapidly and has almost turned unrecognisable between Shyaam’s first and final GM norms. For one, Carlsen has gone from winning five world titles to being bored of classical chess.

“Up until 2007 when I was Elo 2375 I had this notebook where I would write down openings and revise them during tournaments," said Shyaam, almost sounding other-worldly," Many of my friends then had laptops. After I won a tournament in Jaipur my parents bought me a desktop. But I still had access to pretty basic material. Young players today play so much online chess. I’ve been so used to playing on the board that it took me a while to get used to computers. I don’t play online often even today. I started using engines only a few years ago and I’m still trying to get better at using computers for evaluation. Now that I’m a GM, I need to adapt, learn and improve.”

While his parents live in his hometown Nagercoil, Shyaam is based in Chennai and employed (since 2017) at the Integral Coach Factory of the Indian Railways. He’s hoping the GM title will help with invitations to future tournaments. They’re harder to come by with the rush of young, talented players.

“Back when I was a teen, there weren’t too many Indian players even above 2500. Now we have so many young players with high ratings. Everything’s changed. The one quality that sets apart young Indian players today from my teen years is perhaps fearlessness. One of the reasons is because they play the top guys often, especially online. When I was younger, initially I didn’t fear stronger players but slowly it set in because of the influence of those around me.”

Over a decade has passed since Shyaam won his first two norms. He's older today, and the dreams of his boyhood years have made way for tempered hopes.

“When I was 18-19, I was pretty consistent, and like every young player dreamed of becoming a world champion one day,” Shyaam said, a touch wistful, “Of course, that dream has long disappeared. Now I want to cross 2600 Elo. Even if I win a tournament, I hate it if it’s with a bunch of draws. I want to play good games, win more often and become the best I can be.”