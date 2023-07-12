Slight delay but Buddh circuit should be ready for MotoGP

With work still being completed at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) for the inaugural MotoGP Bharat, critics have been questioning the late homologation process for the September 22-24 motorcycle race that will be held in Greater Noida. Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports(MotoGP)

Normally, a new venue is homologated 90 days ahead of the event. But questions have been raised, particularly abroad, about the feasibility of the Indian Grand Prix which is less than two-and-a-half months away.

“We are slightly delayed as of now, but we will be on time for sure. There are several phases in how the circuit is homologated. Ninety days are for circuits that are new and need to be constructed from scratch. In this case, the circuit has small modifications,” Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, said in a video interview from Madrid.

Dorna is the international organiser and commercial rights holder of MotoGP which signed a seven-year contract in 2022 with Noida-based Fairstreet Sports to host the Indian Grand Prix, starting this year.

“We'd have liked to have everything finalised by this time, but it is not late. The final homologation is given on Thursday, a day before the event, because there is a lot of work that can only be done at the end; all the paint, the asphalt to be fresh can only happen in the last weeks. Also, homologation includes things like fire, marshall, medical services and all that is not there until the day before (the event). So the final (green signal) will be given on Thursday (September 21),” Ezpeleta said.

A MotoGP weekend starts on a Friday which only has practice. Saturdays have qualifying and the sprint race while Sundays are always reserved for the main race.

“The track works to be done are minimal that normally occur at every single new event. It is challenging. You always lose a couple of nights' sleep over any new event that comes into the calendar. But the facility (BIC) is great, built at a maximum standard of FIA and FIM," said.

“Some minimal changes have to be done to Turn 3 and 13 like substituting some of the asphalt run off area with gravel, some paint work. It is minimal work and there's definitely enough time,” said Ezpeleta.

The event has got the backing of both the central and state governments with MotoGP Bharat having already got the necessary approvals like the all-important No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

“The support that honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur have shown towards this project, I am sure the work can be accomplished in no time. It is simple work, not rocket science. We are in the right direction. The UP government has created a special task force for the event itself,” said Ezpeleta.

There will be a gap of 10 days between the San Marino and the Indian Grand Prix during which the motorbikes will be sent in. A lot of heavy equipment like tyres have already been sent by sea to reduce global carbon footprint. “A lot of the safety devices for the circuit have already been sent and are being coordinated by Fairstreet on its arrival. We will use four cargo flights taking off from Italy and landing in India a week before the race,” said Ezpeleta.

The time between the two races will also be used to promote MotoGP Bharat as the world’s best riders will start arriving on Monday or Tuesday of the raceweek. “The gap gives us enough time. We can take the opportunity to promote the race, use the riders, who will be able to visit the Taj Mahal and do promotional activities that we want to do,” he said.

The race is expected to draw an audience of one lakh with thousands already showing huge interest with the cheapest tickets priced at Rs.800 and the most expensive ones at Rs.40,000.

