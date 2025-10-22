LONDON -After storming to back-to-back promotions with a near-perfect record, Manchester-based Wythenshawe FC's veterans team have raised the bar by signing up a host of former Premier League household names. Soccer-Sunday vets team boosted by Premier League old boys

The amateur side, who play in the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division, have been boosted by nine players who between them have 1,801 appearances in England's top flight.

Among the standout names is former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse, who made a sensational debut by scoring all six goals in a 6-2 win over reigning champions Collegiate Old Boys — including a first-half hat-trick in 32 minutes.

As well as Cisse, the club has signed up former England and Liverpool forward Emile Heskey, Premier League title winners Joleon Lescott and Danny Drinkwater, and ex-Manchester City duo Stephen Ireland and Nedum Onuoha.

Also in the mix is former Hull City and Burnley winger George Boyd, ex-Everton player Oumar Niasse, and former Wigan Athletic stalwart Maynor Figueroa.

Between them, the new recruits boast 222 Premier League goals, 325 international caps, 15 major trophies and transfer fees totalling 123 million pounds during their careers.

"When you still love football and you know you can still do it, anywhere you can play football, what are you going to do?" Niasse, who was introduced to the team by Ireland, told the BBC.

"The people who come and watch are happy and to make someone's day if they see us playing there and to ask us questions it's more like the joy of us having somewhere we can play, with organisation of course."

On the receiving end of Cisse's devastating debut was 38-year-old Paul Barrow, a winger for Collegiate OB who found himself marked by Figueroa on Sunday.

"I think I was a bit starstruck facing Figueroa to be honest," he said. "Even Emile got on and he's got 60-odd England caps.

"We literally haven't stopped talking about it I was phoning my mum and brother on the way home. We can't wait for the return fixture."

Wythenshawe FC chairman Carl Barratt said nearly 200 people watched the last game and more are expected next time.

"The funniest part of it all is that these players have been worth millions and my wife has been sending them letters to set up their subscriptions for their subs," he said.

