‘Special moment for Indian sports’: PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra for historic silver in World Athletics Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj finished second in the men's javelin final with an 88.13m throw becoming only the second Indian athlete after Anju Boby George and the first male to win a medal in the World Championships. George had won a bronze medal in the women's long jump in 2003.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a nervy and unusual start for Chopra, as he opened with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds.

But, to the big relief of the Indian contingent, and the legions of his fans back home, he got his rhythm back as he came up with a big fourth-round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Chopra had won gold in Tokyo Olympics last year with a second-round throw of 87.58m and had just needed a first-round effort of 88.39m to qualify for the finals at second place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON