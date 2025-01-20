Spine-chilling scenes as Brazilian Olympian rescues drowning teenage girl in terrifying footage: ‘God wanted to use me’

It was an ordinary day for Brazilian Olympian Bruno Lobo, as he was out on sea testing his new camera. But what followed was absolutely terrifying as the kitesurfer had to rely on his instincts to save a young girl, who was drowning. Brazilian kitesurfer Bruno Lubo rescued a teenage girl, who was drowning.

On January 10, the Brazilian kitesurfer, who is also a medical doctor, was surfing in the sea in Sao Luis to test a new camera. Suddenly out of the blue, he heard a voice screaming for help and then he saw that it was a teenage girl, who was drowning.

The girl was being forcefully carried away by the waves and by the time Lobo saw her, she was far away from the beach and was struggling for air. Also, the weather conditions were extremely cloudy and windy, making it harder for her to swim ashore.

With his camera still turned on and recording, Lobo dived from his surf board and swam out to her like a professional, keeping his composure. Then he put her arms over his shoulders and used his board to take them ashore.

Then the lifeguards rushed to assist her. It has also been revealed that she is 15-years-old.

Here is the video of Bruno Lobo saving the teenage girl:

Bruno also shared the video on his Instagram profile and it has gone viral since then. In the video, he stated, “I try every day to have a moment with God, to ask Him to guide me on His path, on the path that He really wants for my life, because, in our brief time here on Earth, [...] I think our greatest purpose is certainly to help others, to do good.”

“God wanted to use me that day,” he added.

He also met the girl on January 13 and received a medal from the Maranhao Military Fire Department. He represented Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He was also interviewed by Brazilian media outlet Globo, where he said, “I really was in the right place at the right time. I'm very grateful to God for having used me to carry out this rescue.”