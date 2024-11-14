Sports Ministry objects to TTFI appointing ‘outgoing office bearer’ as CEO

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has objected to the Table Tennis Federation of India appointing a former office bearer as Chief Executive Officer, calling the appointment as one that goes against the National Sports Code, which promotes ‘good governance practices’ in National Sports Federations (NSFs). The sports ministry deems the appointment of TTFI CEO against the practice of good governance. (AFP)

TTFI appointed former secretary general MP Singh as CEO in its Annual General Meeting in July this year. Singh served as treasurer of the TTFI from 2013-17, and secretary general from 2017-2021.

The Sports Ministry in a circular to NSFs and IOA in 2022, said that ineligible outgoing office bearers returning as CEO of the federation is against the spirit of the guidelines of the Sports Code.

Citing the government circular on CEOs appointment, the Ministry in a letter to TTFI on Wednesday asked it to “take appropriate action in the matter.” A copy of the letter is with HT.

“It has come to the notice of this Ministry that TTFI has appointed Shri M.P. Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to look after all administrative matters of TTFI. To ensure good governance practices in the management of National Sports Federations (NSFs) this Ministry issued letter no. 92-1/2020-SP-III dated 28.02.2022 which is self-explanatory. TTFI is, therefore, requested to take appropriate action in the matter,” according to the letter.

In its 2022 circular, the Sports Ministry said, “It has been observed that upon being ineligible for re-election, the outgoing office bearers come back as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federation, which is against the spirit of the guidelines limiting age and tenure of office bearers of lOA and NSFs of the Sports Code 2011.

“This issue has been considered in the Ministry and it has been decided that any person who has held an elected post in IOA and an NSF in the past, should not be appointed as CEO. The post of CEO is an administrative position for which the person selected is paid by the IOA and NSF, as per the terms of and conditions of engagement.”

The Ministry said the instructions shall be “adhered to scrupulously by IOA and all recognised NSFs.”

As per the TTFI constitution, which is aligned with the Sports Code, the secretary general and treasurer shall hold office maximum for two terms of 4 years each consecutively after which a minimum cooling off period of one term of four years shall apply to seek fresh election for the posts.

It has been learnt that objections were raised by some members on Singh’s appointment during the AGM though it was passed by the house.

“The Sports Ministry is looking to bring a Sports Bill to promote good governance practices in sports bodies and therefore it is going to take up such things very seriously,” said an official aware of the development.