Sports ministry to rate NSFs, push for public-private tie-ups

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday unveiled a new approach towards developing sports with an eye on improving India’s medal chances at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While emphasising on planning and infrastructure development through a public-private partnership model, the minister also called for “greater transparency and accountability” in the functioning of NSFs so that athletes do not suffer.

The ministry will introduce a system to rank the federations on parameters like performances in their sports, good governance practices, etc., as highlighted in the Sports Bill, according to those present in the meeting.

“The renewal (recognition by sports ministry) will be on the basis of a new ranking system in which NSFs will be assessed on various parameters. Depending on the ratings, the ministry will allocate funds. If the federations are not able to show performances their financial grant will be cut,” said a top federation official.

The government is also planning to build stadiums and sports infrastructure at district and block level through the public-private partnership model. The NSFs will also be encouraged to find pathways to develop their sport through the help of corporate houses.

The minister recently met more than 40 corporate houses and pitched for their contribution to upgrade sports facilities at district level, develop state-of-the-art academies and fund training and coaching.

“There will be a lot of focus on building new infrastructure in smaller towns, districts and blocks. Talent hunt programmes and national leagues will be launched. Khelo India School level programme is also in the pipeline. The NSFs have been asked to take help from corporates and develop sports through CSR funding. The Ministry will be a stakeholder towards these projects,” said another official.

The sports minister has been talking about the need to ‘minimise litigation’. The draft of the Sports Bill calls for an Appellate Sports Tribunal to resolve disputes.

“Our government is very clear that all the federations have to adopt good governance in their functioning. The elections need to be transparent. People have a habit of going to court if they have lost the elections; on the other hand, there are many individuals who keep sticking to their posts. This should not happen as it creates problems for our athletes,” Mandaviya said in a statement.

“If we want to host the 2036 Olympics and improve our medal tally in LA 2028, all stakeholders will have to pool in their resources and efforts. We have to think of the nation first, the athletes represent the country and not an organisation,” he said in his address to the NSFs.