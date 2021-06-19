Home / Sports / Others / Sports University, Patiala to have a chair after Milkha Singh's name
FILE PHOTO: Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh.(PTI)
Sports University, Patiala to have a chair after Milkha Singh's name

The legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications on Friday night.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST

A chair will be established after Milkha Singh's name at the Sports University, Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced here on Saturday.

The legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications on Friday night.

"We are going to have a Milkha Singh Chair in Sports University, Patiala,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside Milkha’s Sector 8 residence. Singh, accompanied by state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, had gone to meet Milkha's son Jeev and other family members to offer his condolences.

