TORONTO — George Springer homered and drove in two runs, Shane Bieber pitched six innings for his third win in five starts and the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Springer homers, Bieber wins as AL-leading Blue Jays beat Orioles 11-2 to complete sweep

Springer went 3 for 4 with three extra base hits and Alejandro Kirk had three hits and an RBI in Toronto’s tenth series sweep. The Blue Jays are an AL-best 50-25 at home. They started the day with a three-game AL East lead.

Bieber allowed one run and four hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Baltimore’s Coby Mayo homered for the second straight game, a solo shot off Bieber in the second inning, but the Orioles didn’t score again until Colton Cowser’s homer off Louis Varland with two outs in the seventh.

Mayo’s homer was his ninth of the season and Cowser’s was his 14th.

Springer answered Mayo’s homer with an RBI double in the third, and Toronto took the lead on Ernie Clement’s two-run double off Grant Wolfram in the fourth.

Springer homered off Carson Ragsdale to begin the fifth, his 29th. Ragsdale was making his major league debut.

Seven straight Blue Jays players reached against Ragsdale in the seventh. Addison Barger drove in three with a bases-loaded double as Toronto tacked on six more.

Albert Suárez started for Baltimore and allowed one run and two hits in three innings.

Kirk and Daulton Varsho both reached on infield singles before Clement’s tiebreaking hit in the fourth.

Orioles infielder Luis Vázquez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning while tossing in pitches clocked as slow as 32 mph.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish is scheduled to start against White Sox RHP Sean Burke at Chicago on Monday.

Blue Jays: Toronto is expected to promote top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage from Triple-A Buffalo to make his MLB debut at Tampa Bay on Monday. The Rays had not named a starter.

