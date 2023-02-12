Super Bowl's next stops: These cities to host the grand showdown in 2024, 2025

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, attracts a viewership of over 100 million people each year. With 32 teams in the National Football League, all of them are dreaming of making it to the big game. The 2023 Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Arizona Cardinals play their home games.

On February 12, 2023 at 6:30 pm ET (Monday, 5:00 am IST) the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off in what promises to be an epic game.

Super Bowl 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 10, 2024. This will be the first time the Allegiant Stadium hosts the Super Bowl and only the second major NFL event to be held in Nevada, following the 2022 NFL draft and 2023 Pro Bowl games. With a capacity of 65,000 people and a stunning view, the 2024 Super Bowl is sure to be a memorable event.

Super Bowl 2025

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the New Orleans Saints, on February 9, 2025. This will mark the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl, tying Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted by a city. The New Orleans Saints will be hoping to make a Super Bowl appearance and celebrate the occasion with their fans.

Has NFL ever hosted Super Bowl outside of US?

The Super Bowl has never been held outside the United States, but the NFL has been hosting international games for over a decade. The NFL is exploring the possibility of hosting the Super Bowl overseas, perhaps in Europe, Africa, or South America, where the sport is becoming increasingly popular. With the right stadiums and a growing fan base, the Super Bowl could one day be held in a location beyond American shores.

