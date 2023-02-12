Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to battle for huge prize money, bonuses

It's that time of the year again, where the two best teams in the NFL battle it out for the ultimate prize. The 2023 Super Bowl between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is set to take place on February 12, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The players will not only be fighting for the coveted trophy, but also for a significant cash prize that comes along with it.

Super Bowl winning prize money

Each member of the winning team will receive a cash bonus of $150,000, a $20,000 increase from the previous year. This amount is set in accordance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. On the other hand, the losing team will receive a cash bonus of $75,000 each, half of what the champions will earn.

Eligibility criteria for receiving the full bonus

Not all players on the winning and losing teams will receive the full cash bonus. The eligibility criteria for receiving the full bonus are as follows:

- Those who were "on the team’s active or inactive list when the Super Bowl is played and have been on the roster for at least three previous games (regular season or playoffs)."

- Those who were "not on the team’s active or inactive list when the Super Bowl is played, but have been on the roster for at least eight previous games (regular season or playoffs)."

- "Veteran players who were injured during the regular season and removed from the team’s active or inactive list, provided they are still under contract when the Super Bowl is played."

Half-Bonus for certain players

Players who meet the following criteria will only receive a half-bonus:

- Those who were "on the team’s active or inactive list when the Super Bowl is played and have been on the roster for less than three previous games (regular season or playoffs)."

- Those who were "not on the team’s active or inactive list when the Super Bowl is played, but have been on the roster for at least three and not more than seven previous games (regular season or playoffs)."

- "First-year players who were injured during the regular season and removed from the team’s active or inactive list, provided they are still under contract when the Super Bowl is played."

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the sports world, generating nearly $14 billion in revenue. Both the winners and losers will receive a significant cash bonus, in addition to the valuable rings that come along with the trophy.

Whether it's the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, the players will be fighting not only for the championship title but also for the significant prize money.