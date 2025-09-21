CLEMSON, S.C. — Syracuse got a marquis win for coach Fran Brown, but lost its starting quarterback in the process. Syracuse QB Steve Angeli expected to miss time after suffering lower left leg injury

The Orange will have to navigate the near future without Steve Angeli, who suffered a lower left leg injury after going down on a non-contact play while rolling out of the pocket in the third quarter of Syracuse's 34-21 win over Clemson. He was seen after the game with a boot on his left foot and using crutches to move around.

He finished the game 18-of-31 passing for 244 yards with two touchdowns.

Brown would not specify the nature of the injury or if it involved his Achilles tendon, but acknowledged "it seems like he won’t be here for a couple weeks right now. I love Steve. I’m so thankful for all that he’s done.”

Angeli was relieved by Rickie Collins with Syracuse leading 27-14.

Collins finished the drive by throwing a touchdown pass to Justus Ross-Simmons to make it a three-possession game, sending Clemson fans streaming to the exits. Collins didn't need to do much the rest of the way except milk the clock and finished 3 of 8 for 34 yards passing.

“Steve will always be the leader of our football team,” Brown said. “We just gotta support him, rally behind him to make sure he’s straight, right ... Steve won’t probably possibly play next week, things of that nature, but, he’s fine. He’s tough, right? That’s our guy, but Ricky got in the game and he’s able to play, so that was the point getting two quarterbacks, right?"

Syracuse hosts Duke next Saturday.

After going down, Angeli was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.