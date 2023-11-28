close_game
Tamil Thalaivas name Sagar Rathee as captain for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Tamil Thalaivas name Sagar Rathee as captain for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 28, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Alongside him, the team announced Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia as Vice-Captains, forming a powerful leadership trio for this highly anticipated season.

Sagar Rathee, known for his exceptional skills, strategic acumen, and sportsmanship, brings a wealth of experience to lead the Tamil Thalaivas. Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia, appointed as Vice-Captains, stand as pillars of strength, offering invaluable support to the team. Their proficiency and commitment to the game make them ideal choices to complement Captain Sagar Rathee's leadership.

The anticipation and excitement among fans and supporters are palpable as the team gears up for an exhilarating journey under the guidance of Captain Sagar Rathee and Vice-Captains Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia.

Tamil Thalaivas full squad for PKL 10:

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar (Left Raider), Himanshu Narwal (Left Raider), Narendra Kandola (Left Raider), Himanshu Tushir (Right Raider), Ke. Selvamani (Right Raider), Vishal Chahal (Right Raider), Nitin Singh (Right Raider), Jatin Fogat (Right Raider), M. Lakshman (Right Raider), and Satish Kannan (Right Raider).

Defenders: Sagar Rathi (Right Corner), Himanshu Yadav (Left Corner), M. Abhishek (Right Cover), Sahil Gulia (Left Corner), Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover), Ashish Malik (Left Cover), Amirhossein Bastami (Right Corner), Nitesh Kumar (Left Corner), Raunak Kharb (Right Cover), and Mohammadreza Kabodrahangi (Left Corner).

All-Rounder: Ritik

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

