Teasett's 4 total TDs, Raby's 87-yard fumble return help Grambling beat D-II Kentucky St. in OT

Sun, Sept 14, 2025
AP |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 09:45 am IST

GRAMBLING, La. — C’zavian Teasett accounted for four touchdowns, Tyrell Raby forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in overtime and Grambling beat Division-II Kentucky State 37-31 on Saturday night.

Teassett was 13-of-27 passing for 228 yards and two TDs and added 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries for Grambling .

On the third play of OT, Torrance Bardell completed a pass over the middle but Raby stipped Jon McCall and ran 83-yards for the winning TD.

Leland Gantz kicked a 43-yard field goal that made it 31-24 with 1:57 remaining in regulation but Teasett scored on a 17-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive with 10 second left that forced OT.

Denim Johnson was 15-of-24 passing for 146 yards and his 3-yard touchdown run opened the scoring almost midway through the first quarter.

Torrance Bardell threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cyprian that gave Kentucky State the lead for good a 28-24 with 7:18 to play.

Teasett threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tyson Jones and 36 yards Keith Jones Jr.

Chad Elzy Jr. scored on a 6-yard run late in the first quarter and Johnson threw an 11-yard TD pass to McCall that made it 21-10 late in the second.

Grambling has won each of the three meetings between the programs, the most recent in 1953.

