Teenager Anahat ready for senior world squash debut

New Delhi: Anahat Singh is a busy girl. Between reading A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, writing her Class 11 exams, catching up with family and painting, the 17-year-old is also gearing up for her first senior World Squash Championships. Anahat Singh will feature in her first senior World Squash Championships that is set to be held on May 9-17 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

The India No.1 and the only woman player in the four-member Chicago-bound squad is unfazed. After blazing her trail on the junior circuit — she has three British Junior Open titles across age-groups — Anahat has made an encouraging foray into the senior circuit.

With nine PSA titles out of 10 appearances, Anahat knows how to win. The double bronze medallist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games is going into the May 9-17 event having won her third British Junior Open. She then had an unblemished run at the 2025 Asian Junior Team Championships which helped India claim the bronze medal. The Delhi-born player then won the SRFI Indian Tour and the Indian Open events to break into the top 70 in the PSA rankings.

“I’ve been in good form over the past 2-3 competitions, the body is feeling good, the belief is there. Even during practice, I’m confident with the way I’m playing. I think it’s the best I’ve played in the last few years,” she said.

The senior worlds though “feels different”.

“I’ve grown up watching this tournament. It is one event where the world’s best turn up, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to compete in,” she said. “This year, I’m not really going there to win or anything. I’m just trying to go and play my best and do as well as I possibly can.”

That means, by her own admission, getting past the second round. The world No.62 will open her campaign against Marina Stefanoni of US, ranked 28. Should she win, she’ll meet either world No.15 Fayrouz Aboelkheir or world No.34 Hana Moataz, both from Egypt.

The rankings gap notwithstanding, Anahat believes she can beat them. “In my first two rounds, I’ll meet opponents who I have seen a lot and I’ve played with them as well. And they’re not in the top 10. There’s always a chance to win and if I’m playing well, they’ll be under pressure because they’re ranked higher and more experienced.”

She would know, considering the tables turn when she plays the juniors. “There, I am expected to win every time, which puts a bit of pressure; I know there would be little challenge till the semis. But in seniors, even the opening rounds are very tough.”

With squash making its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Anahat is keen to grow in the game. Having the seasoned Saurav Ghosal as a mentor helps. The 38-year-old primarily helps Anahat manage and structure her calendar.

“I am not picking the tournaments blindly,” she said. “We plan when and where I need to play, how much to exert, and so forth. Since LA is in the picture, it was more important for me to play the senior tournaments a bit more. While the qualification criterion is still not known, I want to climb the rankings as much as I can to put myself in the reckoning.”