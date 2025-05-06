Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teenager Anahat ready for senior world squash debut

ByShantanu Srivastava
May 06, 2025 10:16 PM IST

The 17-year-old, who has had an impressive junior career, is in the squad for the Chicago world championships starting on Friday

New Delhi: Anahat Singh is a busy girl. Between reading A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, writing her Class 11 exams, catching up with family and painting, the 17-year-old is also gearing up for her first senior World Squash Championships.

Anahat Singh will feature in her first senior World Squash Championships that is set to be held on May 9-17 in Chicago. (Getty Images)
Anahat Singh will feature in her first senior World Squash Championships that is set to be held on May 9-17 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

The India No.1 and the only woman player in the four-member Chicago-bound squad is unfazed. After blazing her trail on the junior circuit — she has three British Junior Open titles across age-groups — Anahat has made an encouraging foray into the senior circuit.

With nine PSA titles out of 10 appearances, Anahat knows how to win. The double bronze medallist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games is going into the May 9-17 event having won her third British Junior Open. She then had an unblemished run at the 2025 Asian Junior Team Championships which helped India claim the bronze medal. The Delhi-born player then won the SRFI Indian Tour and the Indian Open events to break into the top 70 in the PSA rankings.

“I’ve been in good form over the past 2-3 competitions, the body is feeling good, the belief is there. Even during practice, I’m confident with the way I’m playing. I think it’s the best I’ve played in the last few years,” she said.

The senior worlds though “feels different”.

“I’ve grown up watching this tournament. It is one event where the world’s best turn up, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to compete in,” she said. “This year, I’m not really going there to win or anything. I’m just trying to go and play my best and do as well as I possibly can.”

That means, by her own admission, getting past the second round. The world No.62 will open her campaign against Marina Stefanoni of US, ranked 28. Should she win, she’ll meet either world No.15 Fayrouz Aboelkheir or world No.34 Hana Moataz, both from Egypt.

The rankings gap notwithstanding, Anahat believes she can beat them. “In my first two rounds, I’ll meet opponents who I have seen a lot and I’ve played with them as well. And they’re not in the top 10. There’s always a chance to win and if I’m playing well, they’ll be under pressure because they’re ranked higher and more experienced.”

She would know, considering the tables turn when she plays the juniors. “There, I am expected to win every time, which puts a bit of pressure; I know there would be little challenge till the semis. But in seniors, even the opening rounds are very tough.”

With squash making its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Anahat is keen to grow in the game. Having the seasoned Saurav Ghosal as a mentor helps. The 38-year-old primarily helps Anahat manage and structure her calendar.

“I am not picking the tournaments blindly,” she said. “We plan when and where I need to play, how much to exert, and so forth. Since LA is in the picture, it was more important for me to play the senior tournaments a bit more. While the qualification criterion is still not known, I want to climb the rankings as much as I can to put myself in the reckoning.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Teenager Anahat ready for senior world squash debut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On