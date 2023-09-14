‘They are not employed by the WWE’: Wrestling veteran predicts Roman Reigns’ run as Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is enjoying a sensational run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for more than 1100 days. American professional wrestling writer and pundit Vince Russo recently predicted Reigns’ future as the Universal Champion. While speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo revealed that he cannot see any current wrestling figure who can claim Reigns’ title. Roman Reigns in action.(Twitter)

“How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Roman Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there," Russo said.

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship completed three consecutive years earlier last month. Reigns had claimed the Universal Title in August 2020. He unified it with the WWE Championship at the WrestleMania 38. His latest title defence took place against Jey Uso at this year’s SummerSlam in August. During his incredible stint as the Universal Champion, Reigns has defeated big names like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, John Cena and many more.

Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman recently talked about the Tribal Chief’s spectacular stint as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Heyman also revealed that he had always expected Reigns to secure a historic championship reign.

“Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time. Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy. Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more,” Heyman said during the August 30 edition of WWE's The Bump.

Roman Reigns has been away from televised action in recent times. Following his SummerSlam victory, Reigns just made one appearance on an episode of SmackDown. The 38-year-old has been absent from televised fights since then. According to Xero News, Reigns is expected to return to television shortly after Fastlane, scheduled to take place next month at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fights for Fastlane have not been announced yet. Though, there is no chance for WWE fans to catch a glimpse of Reigns at Fastlane. Reigns has not been advertised for next month’s promotional event.

