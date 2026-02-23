This 89-year-old 'King of the Volunteers' at the Olympics will star in the closing ceremony

VERONA, Italy — When Mario Gargiulo traveled to the 1956 Cortina Winter Games, his first trip to northern Italy from his hometown of Naples, the 20-year-old never imagined he'd return to the Olympics.

But he has, 70 years later, this time as the so-called “King of the Volunteers.” He was among the first of 18,000 volunteers to sign up and, on Sunday in Verona, the 89-year-old will take the stage of the Olympics closing ceremony with a starring role: the Games' oldest volunteer.

“To be part of it is incredible,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday morning, hours before the ceremony at the ancient Roman Arena that's a short walk from his home. “I’ll wake up tomorrow and I’ll be wondering what happened to me.”

“It's beyond imagination,” he said.

For his first appearance on Sunday evening, he joined the warm-up presenters to talk about his time in Cortina in 1956.

“Cortina in 1956 was a mountain village," he told the crowd as it trickled in 30 minutes before the show started. “Now the Games are spread out in Bormio, Milan and other places. But the spirit has not changed, there is the same sporting enthusiasm."

He'll be back onstage later in the ceremony.

When Gargiulo turned up for the first meeting of volunteers in Verona, he stood out.

“They were all 20, 25 years old, girls and boys, and they were looking at me sort of strange,” he said, laughing.

But the widowed father of three and grandfather of seven who has led a globe-trotting life embodies the Olympic spirit.

His 1956 train ride to Cortina d'Ampezzo was his first journey north of Rome.

“I went to Cortina out of a sudden desire to do something out of the ordinary. Nobody wanted to come with me so I, fascinated by this new thing everybody was talking about, went alone,” he said.

Only able to afford a room without heat during the Winter Games, he went to sleep wearing every layer of clothing he'd brought.

The village known as "Queen of the Dolomites" today is a luxury resort replete with high-end boutiques, in part due to the spotlight brought by the 1956 Olympics. At the time, it was small, quiet and little known beyond Italy's upper crust. Gargiulo relished the chance to watch figure skating and speedskating.

“I was astounded because seeing all these flags, people of different countries,” he said. “Sport is a common tie for everybody. And after awhile, even if you don't know anything about the sport you're watching, the competition, you become a fan.”

He enjoyed the Cortina so much that, after he married an American woman, they honeymooned there.

He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and, after his promotion to captain, became a citizen. Over the course of his 27-year military career, his language skills led him to serve across the U.S. as well as in Korea, Vietnam, Germany and Russia before retiring in 1994 as a lieutenant colonel.

But he was disappointed when his 2026 marching orders came through: he wouldn't be traveling from Verona to Cortina, not even to Milan. He wrote a letter to organizers, urging them to reconsider.

“They said, ‘We have a different plan for you,’” he said. “Then it turned out really it was something exceptional.”

This month, he followed Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone ’s super-G victory, just 10 months after she broke multiple bones in her left leg, as well as speedskating and freestyle skiing.

But on Sunday night, he'll step into the spotlight on stage during the closing ceremony.

“My pace, my tempo, has slowed down a bit,” he told the beforehand. “But my heartbeat is still the same.”

Associated Press writers Colleen Barry, Annie Risemberg and Maria Grazia Murru contributed to this report.

Winter Olympics coverage: /hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.