Timpson's late layup lifts No. 23 Florida State past Miami 83-82

AP |
Feb 17, 2025 03:44 AM IST

Timpson's late layup lifts No. 23 Florida State past Miami 83-82

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Makayla Timpson's layup with three seconds left allowed No. 23 Florida State to escape Miami with an 83-82 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Florida State snapped a two-game losing streak that knocked the Seminoles a game behind Louisville and North Carolina, both tied for fourth. Miami lost its fourth straight game, all to ranked opponents.

Miami took a 78-76 lead on Haley Cavinder's layup with 1:25 left, but she fouled O'Mariah Gordon at the one-minute mark and she hit two free throws to tie the game. Natalija Marshall put Miami back in front with a layup with :18 left but seven seconds later Gordon hit a jumper, drew a foul and added the free throw to put Florida State in front 81-80. Gordon fouled Cavinder on the in-bounds pass and she hit both free throws to put Miami up by one, but Gordon found Timpson for the game-winner seconds later.

Gordon posted a career-high 34 points by hitting 14 of 22 from the field and dished out seven assists to lead Florida State. Timpson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds and Sydney Bowles contributed 14 points. The Seminoles were 33 of 65 from the field .

Cavinder hit 4 of 8 from distance and finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Jasmyne Roberts and Marshall added 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Cameron Williams contributed 12 points. The Hurricanes shot 31 of 58 from the field .

Florida State hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday before closing out the regular season with three games against ranked opponents: No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 13 Duke.

Miami plays host to Notre Dame on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
