TVS announces India’s first two-wheeler electric racing championship

The announcement comes as India gets ready to host its maiden MotoGP race this weekend at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) here.

MotoGP too started its electric racing series, MotoE, in 2019 which is largely based in Europe. India could become the first Asian country next year to host a MotoE race next year as a support race for MotoGP.

“In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two-wheeler racing,” said Sudarshan Venu, managing director of TVS.

