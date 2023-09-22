News / Sports / Others / TVS announces India’s first two-wheeler electric racing championship

TVS announces India’s first two-wheeler electric racing championship

BySandip Sikdar
Sep 22, 2023 12:07 AM IST

MotoGP too started its electric racing series, MotoE, in 2019 which is largely based in Europe.

Two-wheel electric racing will make its debut in India with the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) that will be held in the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC) on September 29.

Eight riders have been handpicked by TVS Racing who will race on the TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) motorcycles which were specially developed for the championship.(AFP)
Eight riders have been handpicked by TVS Racing who will race on the TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) motorcycles which were specially developed for the championship.

The announcement comes as India gets ready to host its maiden MotoGP race this weekend at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) here.

MotoGP too started its electric racing series, MotoE, in 2019 which is largely based in Europe. India could become the first Asian country next year to host a MotoE race next year as a support race for MotoGP.

“In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two-wheeler racing,” said Sudarshan Venu, managing director of TVS.

    Sandip Sikdar

    Sandip Sikdar

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
