Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala
Two athletes, who are in contention for the Olympic Games, have failed dope tests conducted at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala last month, the National Anti Doping Agency's Director General Navin Agarwal revealed on Saturday.
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team. However, neither NADA nor the Athletics Federation of India have divulged any names.
"I can't comment about the names but yes, we had collected samples during the Grand Prix in Patiala. There are a couple of positive cases but I can't say anything beyond that," Agarwal told PTI on Saturday
"Since this is an Olympic year, our focus is solely the core Olympic probables, who will be tested regularly. This year we are not going to test anyone below senior national level," he added.
The prohibited substance in question is stimulant (energy-booster) Methylhexan-2-amine which is in the World Anti-Doping Agency's list published in 2021.
As of now, the athlete in question has not been handed a provisional suspension but it is a given that she and the other offender will have to appear before NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) and prove that the banned substance was inadvertently taken.
The sanction for this offence is ban between two to four years but the athlete has a chance to seek revocation of the suspension from Anti Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP), the higher body of NADA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring
- The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
- Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges
- The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to Covid-19 impact
- The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh, Punia go back atop world rankings en route to Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics
- Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox