UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev to visit India for multi-city tour in 2023

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev will pay a visit to India for a multi city tour in 2023. An official press statement by EmChain, a content marketing and user base acquisition company stated that the MMA legend will be visiting the country in the second quarter of 2023.

Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history with 29 wins in his weight category. The former UFC champion also has won numerous titles to his name across mixed martial arts, sambo, grappling, and pankration.

Islam Makhachev is currently the UFC lightweight champion, having won the title against Charles Olivera at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last month. He had then defeated the Brazilian via submission, ending the fight in just two rounds.

After the victory, Khabib Nurmagomedov had expressed that his protégé is ready for a bigger challenge and called out Alexander Volkanovski, the number one ranked fighter in the UFC circuit. The Australian has accepted the challenge and the two will face each other at UFC 284 in February.

Islam Makhachev is on a 11-fight winning streak and has looked unstoppable on his way up the P4P charts. He was earlier trained by Khabib's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and is now under the guidance of the former UFC champion.

“Our partnership with Dominance MMA Management is an opportunity to collaborate with the best talent the MMA industry has to offer. Bringing the current UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev and a superstar with the calibre of Khabib Nurmagomedov to India will be a huge win for brands and fans alike. With a chance to be up close and personal with two UFC megastars, the Indian MMA market which is currently showcasing exponentially growth will only grow in consciousness when the duo visits the country in the second quarter of 2023 for their multi-city tour,” Towqeer Gilkar, the CEO of EmChain was quoted as saying in the release.

