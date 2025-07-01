Union cabinet approves new sports policy, eye on 2036 Olympics

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy 2025 – known as Khelo Bharat Niti – with an aim to streamline sports governance, improve India’s performances at the global stage, boost private partnership in sports and bring major international sporting events to India, the most ambitious being the hosting of the 2036 Olympics. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(PTI)

“Today is a landmark day for India’s efforts to encourage sporting talent and become a hub for sports! The Cabinet has approved Khelo Bharat Niti, a national policy for sports,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. “This policy is anchored on 5 pillars: Excellence on the Global Stage, Sports for Economic Development, Sports for Social Development, Sports as a People’s Movement, Integration with Education (NEP 2020). May Indian sporting talent always flourish!”

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the policy is a “transformative step” towards reshaping India’s sporting ecosystem and outlines a strategic roadmap to promote sports culture at the grassroots, enhance infrastructure, support athlete development, and establish India as a formidable force in global sports.

“The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy, 2001 and lays out a vision to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games,” an official statement said.

This came on a day when a high-level Indian delegation ended its “continuous dialogue process” with representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, exploring the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future Olympics and Paralympic Games in Ahmedabad. The delegation included IOA president PT Usha, Gujarat sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, and senior officials from IOA, union sports ministry and the Gujarat government.

“The discussions provided a vital platform (for India) to articulate their vision for hosting a future Olympics in Ahmedabad. Concurrently, they gained invaluable insights from the IOC regarding the requirements for the Olympics and its ambitions for the future of the Olympic Movement,” according to an official statement.

The sports policy unveils a holistic development plan for Indian sports. “This comprehensive policy seeks to create an inclusive and robust sporting ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots to the Olympic podium including Olympics 2036. It will look to position India as a global sports tourism hub and capitalise on major sporting events,” as per the policy document.

“By attracting international participants and spectators, India can significantly boost its tourism sector, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. To achieve this goal, major international tournaments/games will be hosted in India which can generate substantial revenue and enhance the country’s global image.”

The policy aims to push India’s performance at the global stage by strengthening sports schemes from grassroots to elite levels, including mechanisms for early identification and nurturing of talent, establishing competitions and developing sports infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

“Wherever feasible, promising and prominent Indian-origin athletes living abroad may be encouraged to come back and play for India at the international level,” the policy says.

It recognises the need to build world-class systems for training, coaching and athlete support. The policy calls for enhancing the capacity and governance of sports federations and use of sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance.

The policy proposes a revamped funding mechanism, including innovative initiatives from the private sector. “An oversight body or mechanism, if required, may be formed to strategise, execute and supervise funded activities. “The policy will incorporate Return on Investment (ROI) considerations for private entities, making their involvement in sports development both attractive and sustainable.”

Developing a robust sports equipment manufacturing sector, and fostering a thriving environment for sports start-ups and entrepreneurs through various programmes and schemes is part of policy. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the NSP 2025 proposes to integrate sports in the school curriculum. It aims to provide educators and physical education teachers specialised training to promote sports education and awareness.

“With a view to prepare India’s sports ecosystem for Olympics 2036, the requisite regulatory framework including law, if required, for governance shall be established.”

The government has already come out with the draft of the National Sports Governance Bill that aims to restructure governance in sports federations and streamline administration.