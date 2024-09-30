Usha blames EC for not felicitating medallists, treasurer denies charges

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Monday claimed that a felicitation function for the Paris Olympics medallists and cash awards for them could not be organised because of “non-cooperation” of the executive council members.” Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. (PTI)

She also blamed IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav for blocking grants for Paris-bound athletes. The charges were denied by IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav who said that no such proposal was brought in front of the executive council.

The war of words between Usha and EC members continued unabated since the ratification of CEO Raghuram Iyer was rejected by the IOA board last week.

In the latest round of allegations, Usha said that despite her repeated efforts and proposals there has been no “genuine commitment or initiative from the EC members to honour the Olympic medallists.”

“These athletes have made the nation proud, and it is the responsibility of the IOA to celebrate their achievements with the respect they deserve. It is deeply concerning that, even after returning home in mid-August, the EC has failed to discuss or take any steps towards organizing a formal felicitation ceremony,” said Usha.

She said the IOA had planned to give each individual medallist and their respective coaches a cash award as part of the felicitation.

“By not following through on these plans, the IOA is letting down the athletes who have made our country proud. I urge the Executive Committee to take immediate action and ensure that our athletes receive the honours and recognition they deserve.”

IOA treasurer Yadav said no such proposal was discussed in the EC meeting. “No such proposal was tabled in front of the executive committee. Why will we not honour our medal winning athletes?” he said.

Usha also said that a proposal had been put forward to provide each Olympic bound athlete with a preparatory grant of ₹2 lakhs and ₹1 lakh for each coach before their departure to Paris.

“This grant would have given our athletes and their coaches the support they needed in the crucial period leading up to the Olympic Games. However, this grant was blocked by the Finance Committee and the IOA treasurer, Sahdev Yadav, who did not process the payments.”

Yadav said these are baseless allegations intended to “tarnish” his image. “Any financial grant has to be cleared by the executive board and the finance committee, only then I have the authority to pass them. This is being done to defame me,” he said.

Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, some of whom are former athletes themselves, to the well-being of the current generation of athletes.