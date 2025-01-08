Usha hits out at sports ministry over recognition of Brijinder’s faction

New Delhi: Pointing to procedural lapses by the Sports Ministry in granting recognition to Brijinder Singh-led Indian Golf Union, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has urged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to “recall” the order. Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. (PTI)

IGU elections have been shrouded in controversy as two polls and AGMs were held on December 15 under separate returning officers. While Usha has granted ‘recognition’ to Harish Shetty’s group, the sports ministry has backed Singh’s faction via a letter signed by Under Secretary Tarun Pareek.

Stating her reasons for recognising Shetty’s panel, Usha argued that his election, held under the supervision of Justice (retd) OP Garg as a Returning Officer, had 21 out of 31 State Golf Associations (SGAs) in attendance whereas Singh’s group had participation only from nine SGAs.

“Since the requisite quorum was met and a valid meeting held in accordance with the byelaws / constitution of the IGU, the IOA has deemed the election of the Office Bearers of the IGU at this meeting as valid and accorded recognition to the new Office Bearers of the IGU,” she wrote.

The IOA president also invoked Article 22 of the IGU Constitution to buttress her argument. “This specific provision mandates the presence of a minimum 10 SGAs for a valid Annual General Meeting (AGM),” the letter noted.

Usha also trained her guns on Pareek and called his December 28 letter granting recognition to Singh’s panel “procedurally incorrect.”

“The manner in which this letter has been issued appears procedurally incorrect and reflects a lack of verification of the facts on record and a complete non-application of mind by the Under Secretary,” she wrote.

Responding to the ministry’s concerns that IOA’s recognition of IGU elections violates the National Sports Code, Usha said the “concerns appear unfounded”.

Usha also noted that NSFs such as equestrian and yachting have failed to conduct elections after completion of their term almost three years back but continue to enjoy recognition in clear violation of sports code.

“It is troubling that the Ministry has placed undue emphasis on mere updating of the International Golf Federation (IGF) website as a basis for granting recognition to the faction of IGU. Such reliance on superficial factors cannot be the foundation for granting recognition to a National Sports Federation.”

“The selective application of norms undermines the credibility of sports governance in India and the spirit of fair play that we aim to uphold. I look forward to your intervention to address these concerns at the earliest,” she concluded.