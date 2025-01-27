Uzbek GM apologises to Vaishali for alleged sexist behaviour; blames it on Islam and reveals guilt for Divya handshake

With the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in full flow, the main focus has been on D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. Gukesh, who is the reigning world champion, is leading the standings, closely followed by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and R Praggnanandhaa. Nodirbek Yakubboev snubs Vaishali Rameshbabu handshake.

Fans have also been disappointed by the absence of Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Hans Niemann. Meanwhile, the tournament has also been on the receiving end of a controversy, involving mainly Nodirbek Yakubboev and Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Both players faced each other in Round 4 of the Challengers’ Section, and it began with a scandalous incident. The Uzbek grandmaster was late for his game against Vaishali, and on turning up, ignored her and snubbed the customary handshake. The Indian’s reaction was of utter confusion, but she had the last laugh.

She was at her best and tactically overpowered Yakubboev, who forgot to look after his weakened king. After his defeat, he once again ignored Vaishali and left. Meanwhile after the game, Yakubboev received criticism from fans and current players, who criticised him and accused him of sexist, racist behaviour.

Nodirbek Yakubboev apology to Vaishali Rameshbabu

Taking to X, Nodirbek explained his actions and pointed out that it was due to his religion (Islam). “Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. #chess #fide #islam @ChessbaseIndia @Uzchess."

He went on to add that he respected Vaishali and her younger brother. Then he stated that ‘chess is not haram’, and pointed out that he had shaken Divya Deshmukh’s hand in 2023, which was wrong of him. He also revealed that for his game against Irina Bulmaga, he informed her and she agreed to it. Then he also accused the arbiters of urging him to ‘Namaste as a gesture’. He clarified that he ever got the chance to inform Vaishali, which led to ‘an awkward situation’.

“2) I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize. I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram.

“3) 2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me. 3. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do.

“Today I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali I couldn't tell them about it before the game and there was an awkward situation”, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Nodirbek has missed out on the fact that he also met Divya in an earlier round at the ongoing tournament, and was seen in a live broadcast, fist-bumping her before their match began.

Reacting to the incident, German grandmaster Elisabeth Pahtz wrote, “Well let us put the question this way: Why does such behaviour have 0 consequences for him? As Organizer as well as for the ethics commission it should get on the agenda, unless he has religious or serious personal reasons for refusal which I honestly doubt.”

Nodirbek is currently the World No. 67, with a FIDE rating of 2659. Vaishali has been in good form lately, and in the live ratings has climbed three spots higher to 16th position in the women classical world standings.