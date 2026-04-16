New Delhi, The newly-crowned Candidates champion R. Vaishali, a soft-spoken and unassuming presence often seen with her mother by her side, stands out for her quiet intensity, shaped by strong values and a grounded upbringing, the kind of Indian sportsperson who lets her game do the talking. Vaishali's quiet confidence, mother's presence her biggest strengths in World Championship quest

What truly shapes her is the ecosystem she comes from a deeply committed chess family that has quietly nurtured excellence without seeking the spotlight, and in that understated, almost self-effacing journey lies her greatest strength.

On Wednesday, Vaishali, the lowest-rated player in the eight-woman field at the Candidates tournament in Paphos, Cyprus, let her quiet game do the talking, springing a fine victory over Kateryna Lagno to seal a place in the World Championship showdown against Ju Wenjun later this year.

For long, Vaishali, 24, had lived in the shadow of her younger and more celebrated brother, R. Praggnanandhaa, who had qualified for the Open section of the Candidates tournament, but a string of underwhelming performances knocked him out of contention early in the 14-round competition, ending his hopes of challenging D. Gukesh for the world title later this year.

Even after Praggnanandhaa's chances faded, the spotlight never quite turned to Vaishali, who is deeply close to her brother and would have felt his disappointment, perhaps even her own dip in morale.

But the quiet presence of her mother, always by their side in a saree and with a calm, unreadable expression, seemed enough to steady her and remind her that not all was lost.

With 8.5 points, she sealed the title this time, a step up from last year in Toronto when Vaishali had qualified for the Candidates but finished joint second, narrowly missing out on a shot at the World Championship.

Silence and few words have long been her forte, shaped in a middle-class household where her father worked as a bank branch manager and her mother was a homemaker.

Vaishali, who became only the third Indian woman Grandmaster after Koneru Humpy and D. Harika in December 2023, quietly rose through the ranks.

She collected age-group titles in plenty and earned her International Master title in 2021, before stepping into the spotlight at the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Chennai in 2022, where she clinched a historic individual bronze and also helped the team secure a bronze.

In Cyprus, that same quiet confidence held firm, even with her cast as the underdog.

She did have momentum on her side, having qualified for the Candidates by winning the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss tournament in 2025 just as she had in 2023.

But in a field packed with heavyweights like Norway Chess champion Anna Muzychuk, women's World Rapid champion Aleksandra Goryachkina, world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva, and two of China's finest in Zhu Jiner and former Candidates winner Tan Zhongyi, the odds were anything but in her favour.

In fact, India's Divya Deshmukh, the World Cup winner last year, was seen as a stronger contender than Vaishali, but she paid little heed to the noise and quietly kept working her way to the top.

Even as conflict in the Middle East raged, creating uncertainty and prompting Humpy to pull out of the event given Cyprus' proximity to the war zone, the Chennai-born player part of the first brother-sister duo to both become Grandmasters stayed the course and kept up her preparations.

Vaishali, who had made headlines as a 12-year-old by defeating Magnus Carlsen in a simultaneous exhibition during his visit to her hometown in 2013, endured a see-saw run at the Candidates.

She built momentum with a draw and two wins, but a loss to Zhu Jiner briefly halted her surge.

Even going into the penultimate round, the contest remained wide open, with Vaishali among two players on 7.5 points and Zhu Jiner close behind on 7, all still in contention for the title.

But it was her trademark calm and assurance that came to the fore in a nearly five-hour-long slugfest against Kateryna Lagno, a result that ultimately sealed her passage to the World Championship.

Next up for her is the World Championship, where across the board will sit Ju Wenjun, the reigning five-time women's world champion, and it goes without saying that Vaishali will draw strength and quiet confidence from her mother, even if she is not in sight, but somewhere close to the playing arena.

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