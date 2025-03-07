Vinesh Phogat and husband Somvir Rathee expecting first child as former star wrestler announces pregnancy

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The 30-year-old, who retired from wrestling in stunningly dramatic circumstances after the 2024 Paris Olympics, made the announcement alongwith her husband, wrestler Somvir Ratheee, through their Instagram handles. Vinesh and her husband made the announcement through their Instagram handles(PTI)

"Our love story continues with a new chapter," the couple posted on the social media platform with the emoji of a baby's foot and a heart sign. Considered among the best in the world for a long time, Vinesh made waves after qualifying for the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics. She beat Japan's Yui Susaki in her opening bout, thus ending the latter's 82-0 unbeaten record. It was a result that was touted as one of the biggest upsets of the Olympics that year. She then beat Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics final.

However, the wave of positivity came crashing down early next morning in Indian time when it turned out that Vinesh was disqualified and was made inelligible to win any medal at all after missing her weight cut for the gold medal match.

It was a development that led to huge uproar within the Indian sports fraternity and the global wrestling community in general. Following the disqualification, Lopez replaced the Indian in the final and won silver, losing to USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final. As per the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, Vinesh finished last. She did appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal plea, but it was rejected.

Vinesh announced her retirement and then found success in politics. She became a member of the Congress party and won in Julana constituency as MLA in the Haryana Assembly elections.