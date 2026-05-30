Vinesh Phogat fails to qualify for Asian Games, suffers heartbreak in semi-finals of women's 53kg trials

It all ended in heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat on Saturday after the grappler failed to qualify for the Asian Games 2026. The 31-year-old lost to Meenakshi Goyat in the semi-finals of the 53kg event and thus failed to secure her place for the upcoming Games. Vinesh lost the bout 4-6. The entire trials on Saturday were a turbulent affair as Vinesh had to battle the odds and whatnot. Her quarter-final bout turned into a bitter feud involving coaches and officials from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium. Vinesh Phogat fails to qualify for Asian Games. (PTI)

Earlier, Vinesh had displayed her experience and class to beat Nishu and enter the semi-finals. After an easy 7-1 win against Jyoti, Vinesh had to battle hard against the opponent in the quarter-final. Nishu opened up a 5-0 lead, almost pinning Vinesh in the first period, but Vinesh somehow survived.

Also Read: After restricting Vinesh Phogat to 50kg, WFI reverses stand and allows her to compete in 53kg Asian Games trials The bout then became emotionally charged, with tempers flaring over technical challenges and screen failures. The delays helped Vinesh rediscover her mojo. At one point, the scoreline was 6-6, and it was then that Nishu attempted a takedown but wasn't given points.

Nishu's coach also challenged the decision, but lost as Vinesh left the mat relieved. Stunned, Nishu then refused to shake hands with Vinesh and the referee as she stood there, crying.

How Vinesh was allowed Earlier on Saturday, Vinesh was eventually allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category after the WFI reversed its earlier decision to restrict her to the 50kg division. The day started on a bad note for Vinesh, as she was first informed that she would only be able to compete in the 50kg category, as she had participated in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials Vinesh then objected to the decision, accusing the WFI of discrimination by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

"We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight," WFI President Sanjay Singh told news agency PTI.

“We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform us of which category she wants to compete in and is still letting her,” he added.

Vinesh subsequently weighed in at 53.9kg and was hence accommodated in the 53kg draw.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.