Vinesh Phogat hits back at critics over shock defeat in World C'ships; 'We have many who consider themselves as experts'

Vinesh Phogat claimed bronze in 53kg in the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade to become the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the event. She achieved the unprecedented milestone by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden. The 28-year-old Indian had previously bagged a bronze in the 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Also Read | Wrestling Worlds: Vinesh gets a bronze high

Despite her win, Phogat faced criticism for losing to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia, the 2022 Asian championships silver medallist, in her first bout. She then made it to the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.

In her extensive statement on Twitter, Phogat hit back at her critics, saying there are many people who consider themselves experts while sitting at home. The Indian also underlined the hardships and struggles that an athlete goes through.

"Athletes are humans and while being an athlete is a huge part of who we are, it doesn't mean we work like robots every time a tournament is announced. Not sure if this culture is in every country or this is just India where we have so many experts sitting at home," she wrote.

"Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey. Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete."

Phogat further questioned why athletes are answerable to these "experts", who pass verdicts instead of extending their support.

“Why are we as athletes answerable to them about every detail when all athletes get back is comments on how they should train, what they should do instead of support and encouragement when times are tough. Is it very discouraging when people assume they can comment on when athletes should stop or end their career, when they should play and not play. A win always does not mean that an athlete has done anything extra extraordinary and a loss does not mean that the athlete has not tried during that game. Winning and losing is a part of every athlete's journey and the athletes try hard each time,” she said.

The triple Commonwealth Games champion questioned whether fans from other countries react in the same fashion and criticise their athlete's performance.

"When we are criticised for not getting a medal every single time do these so called "fans experts know what efforts, resources and preparation go into this process. And do they know what goes into the preparation of the athletes they compare us with? Do the supporters from the other countries also criticise their athletes in the same way and manner?"

"It is very easy to comment on these things because for them it's just one day of their life after watching a match, what they don't realise is these things can seriously drag along and affect the athletes state, their mood especially in difficult times. Things are great with social media now connecting all fans and supporters but times were simpler when social media was not involved to spread these comments and negative criticism," she added.

Phogat staged a remarkable turnaround after her shock qualification round loss, as she beat Malmgren 8-0 in the bronze medal round on Wednesday. She concluded by asking fellow athletes to mute the criticism and strive for their goals.

"It's true that not everyone will understand your vision and dream, people will question your methods until they see it on the scoreboard. But as athletes, if we give up too early or lose courage too soon, we may never reach that turning point. Here's to all my fellow athletes who have the courage to repeatedly put themselves through a difficult journey and show compassion towards their dream without fearing people. My dear athletes, we are all on the same page and have similar journeys. Hopefully, someday we will try to change this culture with our consistent efforts, courage and dedication."

