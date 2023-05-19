Vinesh's coach stands by his 'warrior'

On April 23, as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik began their sit-in demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, coach Woller Akos lay in his Budapest home casually surfing Facebook. Soon, the news of decorated wrestlers demanding justice would reach his timeline, forcing Akos to sit up and take note. Vinesh Phogat(PTI)

"My first reaction was that of fear. I was scared for these wrestlers," Akos recounts. "But I know Vinesh well. She is full of feelings and I know she has the capacity to take the fight to its bitter end."

The Hungarian, having had two successful stints with Phogat, would know. He first worked with Phogat for six weeks just before Asian Games 2018 where Phogat won a gold, before returning in 2019 till the Tokyo Olympics, guiding Phogat to her first World Championships medal.

Currently coaching at Vasas Sports Club in the Hungarian capital, Akos keeps a regular watch on the proceedings at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He was in touch with Phogat over text messages in the early days of the stir -- with messages of encouragement and support -- but is now keeping a tab on his former ward through other wrestlers.

"I know she is busy, so I check on her through others. I follow everything on social media. The wrestlers' protest is making news in the community. I follow Indian news on the protest too and often reach out to my Indian friends to translate what is being said in Hindi," he says.

The protest completed 27 days on Friday with the wrestlers unwavering in their demand. Their 15-day ultimatum to the government will end on Sunday, following which some "big decisions" will be taken. The wrestlers have also written to 43 women legislators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking their support but have not received a single reply.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has recorded statements of all complainants under Section 164 of CrPC and has questioned Singh at least twice, but his arrest is nowhere on the horizon. With the next hearing in the magistrate court coming up on May 27, the wrestlers' resolve will be put to a stern test in days to come. Akos is confident that his ward will be up for the challenge.

"Vinesh is a great warrior. She never gave up on the mat and she won't give up in her struggle for justice either," he says. "Having spent so much time with her and having known her so well, I know she won't give up. She has my full support," he says.

Akos credits Phogat's tough upbringing for her righteousness. Born to a family with limited means -- her father was a bus conductor -- the 28-year-old rose to become one of the country's most successful wrestlers.

"We must remember that Vinesh has struggled all her life, which is probably why she has this great sense of justice. Wrestling teaches you to never stop fighting and Vinesh and her teammates are doing just that. I remember her as a person with a pure heart who always stood up for the truth," he recalled.

Akos' time with Phogat ended after her quarter-final loss to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya at the Toko Olympics where the Indian had entered as a medal favourite. Akos was accused by Singh, then WFI president, of using government funds to train his wife instead of Phogat in the camp in Budapest preceding the Games. Phogat, who revealed she was suffering from depression during the Games, was handed a temporary suspension citing indiscipline.

"I think India are lucky to have a wrestler of Vinesh's quality. Her place is not on the footpath but on the podium. The same stands true for Bajrang and Sakshi. During my time in India, there was always talk about sexual harassment being prevalent but no one ever spoke up. India should be thankful to these wrestlers for risking everything and speaking up. I hope they are safe."

"As far as my rapport with Singh goes, I didn't have much contact with him and I am glad about that. He is a creepy person. The narcissistic personality likes to crush others for his own glory and is not shy of spreading lies," Akos concluded.

