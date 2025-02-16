Menu Explore
AP |
Feb 16, 2025 08:09 AM IST

Wake Forest jumps out early in the 2nd half and cruises past SMU 77-66

DALLAS — Hunter Sallis scored 12 of his 20 points before halftime and Wake Forest ended SMU's five-game win streak with a 77-66 victory on Saturday night.

Wake Forest rebounded from a 72-70 loss against Florida State on Wednesday night and has won four of its last five games.

Sallis was just 4 of 15 from the field but shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds to go with six assists. Parker Friedrichsen made five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Wake Forest. Ty-Laur Johnson scored 12 points and Efton Reid had 10. Tre’Von Spillers added eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons opened the second half on a 19-8 run for a 51-40 lead with 13:44 remaining. Spillers scored six points, Harris added four points that included a dunk, and Sallis hit a 3 during the stretch. SMU pulled with three points, 51-48, a few minutes later but didn't get closer.

Chuck Harris scored 15 points for SMU . Kario Oquendo added 13 points, B.J. Edwards had 12 and Matt Cross 11. The Mustangs shot 36% from the field and 8 of 35 from distance. Harris and Cross each made three 3s.

Harris scored 11 points to help SMU build a 34-32 halftime advantage.

SMU plays at Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Wake Forest plays at N.C. State on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

