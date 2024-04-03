Walker hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks stop Yankees' win streak at 5 games with 7-0 victory

PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees 7-0 on Tuesday night to end the Yankees' season-opening winning streak at five games. HT Image

Defending NL champion Arizona is off to a 4-2 start. The D-backs took a 3-0 lead in the first after five of the first six batters reached base on Nestor Cortes. Blaze Alexander, Eugenio Suárez and Gabriel Moreno all had RBI singles.

That was plenty of support for Gallen , who gave up three hits and three walks while striking out six. The right-hander finished third in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season after finishing 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA.

He's off to another good start, giving up just one run over 11 innings.

Walker made it 6-0 in the seventh with a majestic blast off Jake Cousins, bringing home Ketel Marte and Alexander on a ball that traveled 424 feet, landing far beyond the left field wall.

It was only the fourth time in franchise history New York had started the year with five wins in five games. The Yankees' streak masked an uneven offense but they couldn't hide it on Tuesday. Aaron Judge was 0 for 3 with a walk, and his average fell to .125. Anthony Rizzo is hitting just .190, Giancarlo Stanton is at .150 while Alex Verdugo has a .143 average.

Cortes gave up three runs, eight hits and two walks over five innings.

For the D-backs, Walker, Alexander, Marte, Jake McCarthy and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits.

Arizona held the Yankees scoreless for just the second time in franchise history. The other was in Game 2 of the 2001 World Series.

The Yankees traded left-hander Nick Ramirez to the Dodgers for cash. Ramirez was designated for assignment Saturday. New York also agreed to a minor league contract with RHP Phil Bickford. ... The D-backs traded infielder Emmanuel Rivera to the Marlins. He was designated for assignment on opening day.

UP NEXT

The Yankees and D-backs finish the three-game series on Wednesday. Arizona sends RHP Merrill Kelly to the mound while New York counters with LHP Carlos Rodón

