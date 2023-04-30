Watch: Chris Tucker dances to Michael Jackson's ‘Smooth Criminal’ on Inside the NBA halftime show

Denver Nuggets defeated Phoenix Suns 125-107 in game 1 of the conference semifinals on Saturday night. Jamal Murray delivered a terrific performance for Nuggets and finished with 34 points, five rebounds and nine assists in the game. Screengrab of the video(Twitter)

While the match was on, comedian Chris Tucker marked his appearance on the Inside the NBA halftime show. While on the show, Tucker showed his dance moves to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal as panelists on the show hummed the song and cheered him on. A video of Tucker's goofy performance went viral on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Murray hit six of Nugget's 16 3-pointers in the win against Suns. Talking to the media about his performance, Murray said "I'm just playing my game. ... I'm doing whatever it takes to win".

"We're going to keep doing what we're doing, keep proving everybody wrong," he added.

Interestingly, Suns started off quite well as they scored 32 points in the first quarter while Nuggets grabbed 31 points. However, Nuggets turned the tables massively in the second quarter where they scored 37 points while Suns clinched just 19 points in comparison. The massive lead secured by Nuggets proved to be too huge for the Suns to close in after halftime.

For Suns, Kevin Durant fought hard and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and one assist. He was well supported by Devin Booker who finished with 27 points, four rebounds and eight assists. But their incredible efforts paled before Nuggets' trio of Murray, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.