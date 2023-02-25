Watch how Klay Thompson shatters NBA record with 12 3-pointers in a game

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson has made NBA history after scoring 12 3-pointers in a game, setting a new record for the most 12+ 3-pointers games in NBA history. Before his game against the Houston Rockets, Thompson was tied with his teammate, Stephen Curry, for the most games with 12+ 3-pointers at two games each. But that all changed on the night of April 10, 2022, when Thompson drained 12 3s against the Rockets, taking the lead with three such games in his career.

Thompson had an impressive shooting night, going 12-of-17 from the 3-point line, finishing with a total of 42 points, and leading the Warriors to a 116-101 win over the Rockets. The victory was crucial for the Warriors, who are currently without Stephen Curry and needed Thompson's scoring prowess to get the win. This win has returned the Warriors to a .500 record at 30-30, and they remain in the ninth position in the Western Conference.

Although the Rockets' Kevin Martin Jr. scored an impressive 22 points, it was Thompson's historic performance that stole the show. Playing in only his second back-to-back game this season, Thompson proved that he can still deliver a remarkable performance on the court. With his exceptional skills and talent, Thompson continues to solidify his position as one of the best shooters in NBA history.

Thompson's achievement has put him in a league of his own, breaking a record that was shared by two of the greatest shooters in NBA history. As the season winds down, Thompson's performance will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of his skills and will inspire his team to make a strong playoff run. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see what other historic performances Thompson has in store for the future.